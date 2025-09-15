On Monday RBC raised its target price for Airbus shares from €200 to €220, welcoming the improved outlook for the aircraft manufacturer's supply chain.



After meeting with the group's management team and visiting its assembly lines in Toulouse, the Canadian broker—which maintains its "outperform" rating on the stock—noted that Airbus has now restarted the third A350 production line, adding that the new line dedicated to the A320 (the former A380 line) is now operating with two teams.



In light of these favorable developments, RBC believes that the outlook for deliveries in the second half of 2025 is improving, allowing investors to now focus their attention on the expected delivery figures for the full 2025 financial year, while expressing increased confidence in the outlook for 2026-2028.



Now that the uncertainty surrounding tariffs has subsided, the broker believes that Airbus will be able to provide investors with medium-term forecasts for its commercial activity, while emphasizing that levers relating to cost structure and volumes could generate additional potential for positive surprises.