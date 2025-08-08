RBC maintained its "outperform" rating on Airbus shares on Friday, with a target price of €200, following the aircraft manufacturer's announcement that it had delivered 67 aircraft in July, albeit down 13% y-o-y.



Since the beginning of the year, the group has sold 373 units, down 7% compared to the same period in 2024, which, according to the broker, illustrates the challenges Airbus will face in order to achieve its target of around 820 deliveries this year.



According to its calculations, it will need to sell around 89 aircraft per month between now and the end of the year, or even 77 per month if its 60 gliders in stock, i.e. aircraft that have been assembled but not yet fitted with engines, find buyers. a pace that seems achievable given that the group delivered 366 aircraft in the last five months of 2024, an average of 73 aircraft per month.



Regarding the seven orders recorded in July, the broker acknowledges that this figure is "low," but says it is not surprised by this announcement given the significant orders received the previous month at the Paris Air Show.