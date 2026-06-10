Airbus secures 345 million euro contract for Copernicus radar systems

The aerospace group will contribute to the next generation of Earth observation satellites for the European Copernicus program.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/10/2026 at 12:21 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus has announced the signing of a 345 million euro contract with Thales Alenia Space, the industrial prime contractor acting on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA), to develop and produce two C-band radars for the Sentinel-1 NG constellation.



These Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) instruments will provide high-precision data for monitoring sea-level rise, glacier movements, and land deformation, offering continuous observation capabilities regardless of weather conditions.



Compared to the first generation of Sentinel-1, the new radars will offer a swath width increased to 400 km from 250 km and a fourfold improvement in geometric resolution. The constellation will also extend its coverage to both poles thanks to Multiple Aperture Processing Scheme (MAPS) technology.



Airbus will manufacture and test the radars in Friedrichshafen, Germany, while also providing several satellite subsystems. The first launch is expected in 2034, with data continuity planned through the 2040s.