Airbus has announced that it has been awarded a contract by Space Communication Technologies (SCT), Oman's national satellite operator, for the OmanSat-1 project. This next-generation telecommunications satellite, part of the OneSat family, will be accompanied by its associated system, according to the aerospace giant.

The fully digital, in-orbit reconfigurable OmanSat-1 will deliver substantial Ka-band capacity across Oman, including its maritime economic zone, as well as throughout the Middle East, East Africa, and Asia.

Thanks to its fully reconfigurable design, SCT will be able to meet the high-speed service needs of its clients, which include government and private networks, as well as the oil and gas and banking sectors.

Airbus will provide a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that covers the satellite's design and manufacturing, modern ground segment software components, and the launch. This marks the tenth satellite ordered from the OneSat family.