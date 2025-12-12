NH Industries and the Greek Ministry of Defense have signed a follow-up support contract for their NH90 fleet, valued at 50 million euros.

This agreement will provide spare parts and maintenance services over the next five years, significantly boosting the operational availability of the fleet.

More than 530 NH90 helicopters have been delivered worldwide, accumulating over 500,000 flight hours.

"This support contract is a key milestone for the success of the NH90 fleet in Greece," said Axel Aloccio, President of NH Industries and Head of the NH90 Program at Airbus Helicopters.

"We recently delivered the 20th and final NH90 to the Hellenic Army, and this contract will be essential to ensure that these state-of-the-art helicopters are available to carry out their crucial missions," he added.