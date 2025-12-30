Airbus Selected by Spanish Defense Ministry for Future Aircraft Study

Airbus Defence and Space and Indra have announced that they have been chosen by the Spanish Ministry of Defense to conduct a conceptual definition study for the future electromagnetic intelligence (ROEM) aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force.

This 18-month study will cover the analysis and definition of the most suitable platforms and equipment for a national solution based on three aircraft, designed to detect, track, classify, and identify targets of interest for the Spanish Armed Forces.



Airbus will develop a proposal for an aircraft tailored to the needs of the Spanish customer and, together with Indra, will examine the integration of intelligence systems as a preliminary step to defining the development and implementation of the program.



At a later stage, the European aerospace manufacturer is expected to carry out the necessary modifications to the selected aircraft in order to implement and industrialize the ROEM intelligence system proposed by Indra.