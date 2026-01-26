Airbus Shares Fall After Cautious Remarks from CEO

Airbus shares dropped nearly 2% in early trading on Monday on the Paris stock exchange, following cautious statements made over the weekend by CEO Guillaume Faury, which were echoed by analysts this morning.

Around 11:00 AM, the stock was down 1.8%, marking the second-largest decline on the CAC 40 index amid particularly heavy trading volumes.



According to market professionals, Guillaume Faury reportedly stated in an internal communication that trade tensions between the United States and China had caused both logistical and financial damage to the European aerospace group's performance in 2025.



However, the head of the aircraft manufacturer still described 2025 as a "good year," highlighting that the Defense & Space (D&S) division "now had a much more solid foundation thanks to its thorough restructuring," while the Helicopters division remained "remarkably consistent in the strength of its performance."



He also indicated that the group needed to be "more rigorous in managing (its) systems and products" following software update issues in November and fuselage panel inspections, which had led the company to revise its delivery targets downward in early December.



Finally, the CEO stressed the need for the group to focus on profitability and cash flow, calling the achievement of profitable growth in the second half of this decade "essential" in order to start the next decade in "Olympic shape," a period during which a successor to the A320 will need to be developed.



"Overall, this confirms the messaging from December, when the group reaffirmed its financial targets despite revising its aircraft delivery goals downward," Jefferies' teams commented this morning.



"However, some adverse effects related to currency hedging rates compared to last year should be expected, as well as challenges linked to the integration of Spirit Aerostructures, acquired at the end of 2025, which could limit operational leverage in 2026," the American broker warned.



After reaching an all-time high above 220 euros on January 13, the stock has lost more than 7.5% over the past two weeks.



Airbus is scheduled to present its 2025 annual results on February 19.