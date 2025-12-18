Airbus Signs Contract for 100 Helicopters with Spain

Spain has placed an order for 100 Airbus helicopters through the Directorate General of Armament and Material (DGAM) of the Ministry of Defense.



These contracts, which represent the largest helicopter purchase ever made by the DGAM, cover four different models intended for Spain's three armed forces.



The contract includes thirteen H135 helicopters, fifty H145M helicopters, six H175M helicopters, and thirty-one NH90 helicopters.



"This contract brings the National Helicopter Plan to fruition, and the related programs mark a qualitative evolution in the capabilities of the armed forces," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.



"Furthermore, they consolidate and expand the industrial presence of Airbus Helicopters in Spain, positioning the country as a reference hub for the European aerospace industry," he added.

