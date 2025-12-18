Spain has placed an order for 100 Airbus helicopters through the Directorate General of Armament and Material (DGAM) of the Ministry of Defense.
These contracts, which represent the largest helicopter purchase ever made by the DGAM, cover four different models intended for Spain's three armed forces.
The contract includes thirteen H135 helicopters, fifty H145M helicopters, six H175M helicopters, and thirty-one NH90 helicopters.
"This contract brings the National Helicopter Plan to fruition, and the related programs mark a qualitative evolution in the capabilities of the armed forces," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.
"Furthermore, they consolidate and expand the industrial presence of Airbus Helicopters in Spain, positioning the country as a reference hub for the European aerospace industry," he added.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
