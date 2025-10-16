Airbus announces an order for 20 Eurofighter multi-role combat aircraft by Germany as part of its defense capability enhancement program. The aircraft will be produced at the final assembly site in Manching, near Munich, with deliveries scheduled between 2031 and 2034.



According to Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, this order "confirms the strategic role of the Eurofighter in German air defense and within NATO." The aircraft manufacturer specifies that the new aircraft will be equipped with E-Scan electronic radar and the Arexis electronic warfare system developed by Saab.



The Eurofighter program, Europe's largest defense project, supports more than 100,000 jobs on the continent, including 25,000 in Germany.



The aircraft is expected to remain in service with the Luftwaffe until the 2060s.