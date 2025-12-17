The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has signed a contract worth 30 million euros with Airbus.
The contract covers remotely piloted Flexrotor (RPAS) unmanned aerial systems for maritime surveillance.
The main service includes flight operations using the Flexrotor system, providing electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) and radar imagery.
These services will directly support Coast Guard operations, including search and rescue missions, fisheries control, environmental protection, as well as the detection of illicit maritime activities.
"We are proud to partner with the European Maritime Safety Agency for this turnkey contract, which enables the Flexrotor to fly operationally for the first time in Europe and fulfill the crucial mission of strengthening maritime surveillance," said Victor Gerin-Roze, Head of Unmanned Aerial Systems at Airbus Helicopters.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
