Airbus Signs EUR30 Million Contract with European Maritime Safety Agency

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/17/2025 at 09:25 am EST

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has signed a contract worth 30 million euros with Airbus.



The contract covers remotely piloted Flexrotor (RPAS) unmanned aerial systems for maritime surveillance.



The main service includes flight operations using the Flexrotor system, providing electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) and radar imagery.



These services will directly support Coast Guard operations, including search and rescue missions, fisheries control, environmental protection, as well as the detection of illicit maritime activities.



"We are proud to partner with the European Maritime Safety Agency for this turnkey contract, which enables the Flexrotor to fly operationally for the first time in Europe and fulfill the crucial mission of strengthening maritime surveillance," said Victor Gerin-Roze, Head of Unmanned Aerial Systems at Airbus Helicopters.