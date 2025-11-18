Airbus has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with flydubai for 150 A321neo aircraft, making the Emirati carrier a new customer for the European aerospace manufacturer. The agreement was unveiled at the 2025 Dubai Airshow.

The addition of the latest-generation A321neo will support flydubai's strategy to expand its network, "offering customers access to new destinations with greater efficiency and comfort," according to the airline.

flydubai further stated that this order will enable the company to play a key role in the success of Dubai World Central's expansion plans, as it aims to transform the airport into the world's largest.

The A321neo is part of the A320neo family, featuring technologies that deliver over 20% fuel savings and reduced CO₂ emissions compared to previous-generation single-aisle aircraft.