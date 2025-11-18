Published on 11/18/2025 at 08:43 am EST

Airbus Helicopters will now be responsible for the maintenance of the entire fleet of H145 helicopters operated by France's Civil Security and National Gendarmerie.

The group has signed a new contract with the Direction de la maintenance aéronautique (DMAé), the French Aeronautical Maintenance Directorate.

This latest agreement covers 46 H145 helicopters--40 for Civil Security and six for the National Gendarmerie--for a maximum duration of ten years.

"This contract demonstrates the trust that DMAé places in Airbus for supporting its critical missions. By managing the entire H145 fleet, Airbus Helicopters can provide a unified and more efficient support service," said Romain Trapp, Executive Vice President of Customer Support and Services at Airbus Helicopters.