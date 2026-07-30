Airbus slides after earnings, analysts react

Airbus' quarterly results broadly beat expectations, with adjusted EBIT about 11% above consensus, driven primarily by strong performance in Defence & Space, while full-year guidance was confirmed. While analysts unanimously praised the quality of the release, their conclusions differ on what these results mean for the rest of the year.

RBC Capital Markets ("outperform", target €225) says expectations had already been largely reset after the Farnborough trading update. For the broker, investors' attention is now shifting to delivery on mid-term targets, with particular focus on A320 and A350 deliveries as well as constraints in engine supply.



Jefferies ("hold", target €200) stresses that the outperformance essentially came from Defence & Space, where margins came in well above expectations. The research house remains cautious, however, judging that this performance is not repeatable and noting that inventories continue to rise, a sign that working-capital strains persist despite free cash flow coming in better than expected.



Bernstein ("outperform", target raised to €240 from €234) argues that the real issue is no longer the quarter but the outlook through 2029. The new targets look "prudent" to it, notably because they rely on conservative FX assumptions and do not capture the full potential tied to higher production rates across programs. Bernstein therefore sees the mid-term targets as a floor, not a ceiling. It also believes the full-year free-cash-flow target could prove deliberately cautious if inventories begin to normalize. Finally, the broker points to the order backlog, stretching beyond 2032, as a level of visibility rarely matched in the sector.



Berenberg ("hold", target raised to €210 from €205) takes a more measured view. According to the broker, a significant part of the positive surprise in second-quarter adjusted EBIT reflects favorable phasing of R&D spending and other temporary items. It notes that the second half will have to absorb faster R&D investment, Spirit integration costs, a less favorable FX impact and a less supportive delivery mix.



Oddo BHF ("outperform", target raised to €246 from €224) is among the most upbeat, citing a release that materially strengthens the credibility of the group's targets and improves multi-year visibility. In the analyst's view, this improved visibility should support positive earnings revisions and a rerating of the stock. Oddo BHF also highlights the new capital-allocation policy, including a €5bn share buyback program, and argues that the caution signaled on free cash flow is mainly aimed at gradually reducing the historically strong seasonality of deliveries from 2027 onward.



DZ Bank ("buy", target €227) focuses mainly on improved industrial execution. The broker believes that resolving quality issues on panels, the gradual stabilization of the supply chain and the share buyback program further strengthen the investment case.



Finally, at AlphaValue, Saïma Hussain said as early as last night that the stock could nonetheless react negatively, as management stressed the exceptional nature of the second quarter. "Defence & Space benefited from very favorable phasing of costs, unusually low R&D spending and hiring, while Commercial Aircraft benefited from a particularly favorable delivery mix," the analyst noted, adding that the second half should, by contrast, be marked by less favorable FX hedges, a pickup in R&D spending, Spirit integration costs and persistent strains in working capital.



"Under these conditions, maintaining full-year guidance could lead the market to conclude that the quarter's positive surprise is largely concentrated in the first half and offers limited scope for upward revisions to 2026 earnings forecasts," she said. And the market appears to agree: the stock is down 2.5% this morning in Paris.