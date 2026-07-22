Airbus steps up the integration of hybrid-electric architecture

The aircraft maker says it has reached a new milestone in developing high-voltage electrical technologies for future short and medium-haul commercial aircraft.

Airbus has announced the launch of the LEIA project (Large Scale Integration Demonstrator of Hybrid Electrical Architecture), backed by the European Clean Aviation joint undertaking, to develop a hybrid-electric architecture for future commercial aircraft. Specifically, the project aims to advance high-voltage power generation and distribution technologies with a view to their integration and certification.



LEIA builds on the work of the SWITCH project, focused on hybrid-electric propulsion subsystems, whose integrated laboratory tests were completed by Collins Aerospace in July. This equipment will now be transferred to Airbus' STEP (Sustainable Technology and Engineering Projects) laboratory in Ottobrunn, Germany, for aircraft-scale integration testing.



The group will lead the integration of advanced electrical components, including motor-generators, next-generation electronic controllers and electrical distribution equipment.



The program calls for a ground demonstration in 2027.