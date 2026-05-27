Airbus strengthens Thailand footprint with naval C295 order

The European aerospace giant continues its expansion with the Thai armed forces following a new order for two tactical transport aircraft destined for the navy.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/27/2026 at 06:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus has announced that the Royal Thai Navy has ordered two C295 aircraft in an advanced transport configuration, capable of conducting surveillance and search and rescue missions in addition to logistics operations.



The aircraft will be equipped with an electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) system, enabling them to detect, classify, and identify targets at sea and on land, both day and night. They will be operated from the U-Tapao airbase in Sattahip.



This order follows the recent acquisition of two C295s by the Royal Thai Air Force and adds to the three aircraft already operated by the army since 2016 for troop and cargo transport missions.



The aircraft will be assembled at the Airbus Defence and Space facility in Seville, Spain, with the first delivery scheduled by the end of 2028.



In total, 90 C295s have been ordered by seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Airbus states that the aircraft holds an 85% market share in its segment, with 335 orders from 39 countries.



Airbus shares were up more than 2.5% around midday in Paris.