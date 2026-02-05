Airbus Successfully Completes HTeaming Test Campaign in Singapore

Airbus has announced the successful completion, in partnership with Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), of a pioneering flight campaign utilizing the HTeaming system at an airbase in Singapore.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/05/2026 at 02:20 am EST

This flight demonstration marks the very first time that HTeaming has involved an uncrewed Airbus Flexrotor antenna system (UAS) and a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) H225M helicopter.



This follows an agreement signed last June to explore how teaming crewed and uncrewed platforms could enhance situational awareness and mission outcomes through a demonstration flight campaign.



The tests, conducted in January using simulated scenarios, proved that a crewed helicopter can successfully and safely access real-time data from a UAS, significantly extending the aircraft's visual range and the overall safety of the mission.