Earnings season rolls on. Airbus takes off after announcing a massive share buyback and new targets, while GEA Group, Randstad, Norsk Hydro and Akzo Nobel are rewarded for solid outlooks. At the bottom of the table, DSV is punished for profitability under pressure, and Danone is hit by a Jefferies downgrade.

Stocks Up



GEA Group (+5%) : The German industrial equipment maker benefits from a hike to its targets for fiscal 2026, announced this morning, which reassures investors about the strength of its growth trajectory.



Airbus (+5%) : The European aircraft maker jumps after announcing a €5bn share buyback program and reaffirming its 2026 guidance, alongside new financial targets for 2029.



Randstad (+5%) : The world's largest temp staffing firm rises after beating expectations in the second quarter, with its organic growth positively surprising analysts. The Dutch group is benefiting from a marked improvement in labor markets, which restores confidence in the direction of hiring demand.



Norsk Hydro (+2%) : The Norwegian aluminum producer climbs after posting quarterly results above expectations. Adjusted EBITDA reached NOK 8.92bn in the second quarter, driven by higher aluminum prices and stronger recycling margins. The market also welcomes the announcement of the restart of 75,000 tonnes of capacity at the Slovalco plant for the second half.



Akzo Nobel (+2%) : The Dutch paints and coatings maker beats second-quarter profit expectations, with higher selling prices enough to offset pressure from raw material costs. The market applauds this operational resilience.



Nestle (+2%) : The Indian unit of the Swiss group lifts the stock after reporting a 48% jump in quarterly profit, supported by robust demand in the local market. This surge in profitability reassures investors about Nestlé's growth momentum in emerging economies.



Stocks Down



DSV (-7%) : The Danish logistics giant plunges after publishing disappointing first-half results. Profit fell despite an increase in revenue. Investors are punishing this margin compression, which raises questions about the group's ability to translate its commercial growth into profits.



VAT Group (-2%) : The Swiss vacuum valve maker also reports disappointing first-half results. Revenue and net profit decline, despite orders doubling in the second half thanks to semiconductors.



Danone (-2%) : The French food group is hit by a Jefferies downgrade, which cuts its rating to underperform and lowers its price target from €80 to €62. The influential broker's downgrade weighs heavily on the stock, reflecting rising doubts about the outlook for the world's No. 1 player in dairy products and water.