Airbus teams up with Brave1 to speed defense innovation in Ukraine

The European aerospace group is deepening cooperation with Ukraine's defense tech ecosystem to accelerate the development and deployment of new military capabilities.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 07/01/2026 at 12:08 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Brave1, the Ukrainian government platform tasked with coordinating defense technologies. It is the first strategic industrial partnership Brave1 has signed with a Western company.



The agreement calls for joint working groups spanning technology projects, from scientific research to the modernization of equipment already in service. Airbus Defence and Space technologies will be integrated into the "Test in Ukraine" program, enabling trials under operational conditions and direct data feedback to development teams.



Airbus will also be a major partner of the Defence Tech Valley summit in Lviv, one of Europe's leading gatherings focused on defense technologies. Iryna Zabolotna, Brave1's chief operating officer, said "this cooperation will combine Airbus' aerospace expertise with Ukraine's fast, battle-tested research and development approach".



Jo Mueller, a member of the Airbus Defence and Space executive committee, said the partnership will help strengthen Europe's collective security while enhancing the group's future capabilities.