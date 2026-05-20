Airbus tests helicopter-drone teaming with Spanish Navy

The aerospace group has conducted a naval exercise in Spain involving a helicopter, drones, and connected combat systems.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/20/2026 at 08:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus has announced the successful completion of a Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) tactical exercise with the Spanish Navy in Rota. The operation deployed an H135 helicopter, Airbus's Flexrotor drone, and Alpha Unmanned Systems' A900 from the offshore patrol vessel Rayo.



The exercise validated real-time drone control and image sharing between the aircraft and the vessel to establish a multi-domain operational link.



Both drones also performed take-offs and landings from a moving ship. Specifically, the scenario simulated a maritime ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) mission with live video transmission to the helicopter and the ship via Airbus's HTeaming solution.



Data was integrated into Navantia's NAIAD system, which is compatible with the Spanish Navy's SCOMBA combat management system. Airbus noted that future developments will focus particularly on drone swarm technologies.



Airbus shares were trading flat at mid-session, while the CAC index rose 0.7%.