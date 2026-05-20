Airbus has announced the successful completion of a Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) tactical exercise with the Spanish Navy in Rota. The operation deployed an H135 helicopter, Airbus's Flexrotor drone, and Alpha Unmanned Systems' A900 from the offshore patrol vessel Rayo.
The exercise validated real-time drone control and image sharing between the aircraft and the vessel to establish a multi-domain operational link.
Both drones also performed take-offs and landings from a moving ship. Specifically, the scenario simulated a maritime ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) mission with live video transmission to the helicopter and the ship via Airbus's HTeaming solution.
Data was integrated into Navantia's NAIAD system, which is compatible with the Spanish Navy's SCOMBA combat management system. Airbus noted that future developments will focus particularly on drone swarm technologies.
Airbus shares were trading flat at mid-session, while the CAC index rose 0.7%.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (70.1%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (18.2%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.8%), Asia-Pacific (28.0%), North America (17.7%), Middle East (9.0%), Latin America (2.7%), and Other (1.8%).
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