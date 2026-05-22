Airbus to deliver two C295s to Thailand

The European planemaker is strengthening its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region with a new military order for the Royal Thai Air Force.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/22/2026 at 07:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus has announced that the Royal Thai Air Force has ordered two C295 tactical transport aircraft to bolster the country's defense capabilities. The aircraft will be operated by the Royal Thai Air Force's 46th Wing out of Phitsanulok Air Base.



The aircraft are set to be assembled at the Airbus Defence and Space facility in Seville, Spain, with the first delivery scheduled for the first half of 2029.



Thailand has already been operating three C295s within its army since 2016 for troop and cargo transport missions. In this configuration, the C295 can carry up to 70 soldiers or 49 paratroopers and operate from unprepared runways.



Airbus also highlighted its cooperation with Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) for the maintenance of the C295 fleet through advanced training programs.



Airbus shares were up 1.2% in early afternoon trading in Paris.