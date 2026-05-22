Airbus has announced that the Royal Thai Air Force has ordered two C295 tactical transport aircraft to bolster the country's defense capabilities. The aircraft will be operated by the Royal Thai Air Force's 46th Wing out of Phitsanulok Air Base.
The aircraft are set to be assembled at the Airbus Defence and Space facility in Seville, Spain, with the first delivery scheduled for the first half of 2029.
Thailand has already been operating three C295s within its army since 2016 for troop and cargo transport missions. In this configuration, the C295 can carry up to 70 soldiers or 49 paratroopers and operate from unprepared runways.
Airbus also highlighted its cooperation with Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) for the maintenance of the C295 fleet through advanced training programs.
Airbus shares were up 1.2% in early afternoon trading in Paris.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (70.1%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (18.2%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.8%), Asia-Pacific (28.0%), North America (17.7%), Middle East (9.0%), Latin America (2.7%), and Other (1.8%).
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