Airbus has announced that the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) has ordered a new version of the embarked mini-drone system for the Navy (SMDM), based on the Aliaca vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone, developed by Airbus Helicopters through its subsidiary Survey Copter.
This order represents an evolution of the initial contract, under which France has ordered 34 Aliaca systems since 2022, making the French Navy the first operator of this version. The first deliveries of the Aliaca VTOL are scheduled to begin in May 2026, following a qualification campaign conducted by the DGA.
This new configuration maintains the performance of the existing system while eliminating the need for launch and recovery devices, thereby reducing the logistical footprint and speeding up deployments.
Already operational since 2022 on patrol vessels and surveillance frigates, the SMDM will see its scope expanded to other ships for maritime and coastal surveillance missions, search and rescue operations, and the fight against illicit activities.
Airbus shares are down 0.3% this morning in Paris and have fallen 2.6% since the start of the year.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
