Airbus to supply 10 additional H125 helicopters to US Customs

The manufacturer is strengthening its collaboration with US border protection services through a new order for homeland security missions.

Airbus said it has finalized a contract to supply 10 H125 helicopters to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (CBP AMO), the US customs and border protection agency responsible for air and maritime operations.



The aircraft will be used for law enforcement, border surveillance and public safety missions across the United States. Built at Airbus' site in Columbus, Mississippi, the H125 is a light single-engine helicopter designed to operate in demanding environments, with lower operating costs and advanced safety equipment.



According to Bart Reijnen, head of Airbus Helicopters' North America region, the order 'reflects the confidence placed in the H125 to carry out critical public safety missions in demanding conditions'.



The stock is down 2.1% in Paris shortly after 5 p.m.