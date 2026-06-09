Airbus to unveil new generation of autonomous military drones
At the International Aerospace Exhibition (ILA) held in Berlin from June 10 to 14, Airbus will showcase its portfolio of unmanned aerial systems, ranging from tactical drones to future collaborative combat aircraft, featuring several innovations designed for the armed forces.
Airbus is set to present one of Europe's 'most comprehensive' ranges of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in Berlin, according to the aircraft manufacturer. Highlights include the U145, an autonomous version of the H145 helicopter, and the U760 Ravenstorm combat drone.
'Whatever drone capability our customers require to strengthen their aerial sovereignty, we provide it', stated Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space.
The group is also showcasing the U740 Valkyrie, developed in partnership with Kratos and targeted for service with the German Air Force by 2029, alongside several light tactical drones: the U010 Aliaca, U030 Flexrotor, and U050 Capa-X.
Airbus will also display the U680 Bird of Prey drone interceptor, designed to neutralize multiple aerial threats, following an initial demonstration flight conducted in March 2026.
The manufacturer further noted that the Eurodrone program, intended for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions, continues its development ahead of a maiden flight scheduled for 2029.
In early afternoon trading, the stock was down 1.4% in Paris, while the CAC 40 index rose 0.7%.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (70.1%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (18.2%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.8%), Asia-Pacific (28.0%), North America (17.7%), Middle East (9.0%), Latin America (2.7%), and Other (1.8%).
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