UBS has upgraded its recommendation on Airbus shares from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a target price increased from €180 to €220, which now implies 20% upside potential for the European aerospace and defense group's stock.
We expect pent-up replacement demand to provide visibility at least until 2030, the broker predicts, which anticipates an improvement in supply in the near term - it therefore forecasts 945 deliveries in 2026.
Airbus: UBS upgrades stock
Published on 09/04/2025 at 04:32 am EDT
