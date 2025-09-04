UBS has upgraded its recommendation on Airbus shares from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a target price increased from €180 to €220, which now implies 20% upside potential for the European aerospace and defense group's stock.

We expect pent-up replacement demand to provide visibility at least until 2030, the broker predicts, which anticipates an improvement in supply in the near  term - it therefore forecasts 945 deliveries in 2026.