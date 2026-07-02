Airbus wins ESA weather satellite contract

The aerospace group will design the next generation of wind-measurement satellites, aimed at further improving the accuracy of weather forecasts in Europe and worldwide.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 07/02/2026 at 05:34 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus said it has signed with the European Space Agency (ESA) the initial contract covering the design and construction of the Aeolus-2 satellite, successor to the first Aeolus satellite launched in 2018. The mission aims to provide high-resolution vertical wind profiles to improve weather forecasting models and understanding of the climate.



Developed by ESA in partnership with EUMETSAT (European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites), Aeolus-2 will notably supply data to the UK's Met Office and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).



Placed in a 450 km orbit, it will complete 15 revolutions per day and transmit its data to users within a maximum of 120 minutes, with an expected service life of 5.5 years.



At around 11:30 a.m., Airbus shares were up nearly 0.9% in Paris.