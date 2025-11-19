Airbus wins order for 10 additional H125s from Norway's Østnes

Sebastien Foll Published on 11/19/2025 at 09:51 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus Helicopters announced on Wednesday that its official distributor in the Nordic countries, the Norwegian group Østnes Helicopters, had signed a contract for the acquisition of ten additional H125s at the European Rotors trade show currently being held in Cologne, Germany.



This order, added to the four H125s already reserved earlier in 2025, brings the total number of aircraft ordered this year by Østnes to 14, the company said in a statement.



"Our customers are looking for a helicopter that is not only reliable, but also truly versatile, capable of performing both long-line lifting and passenger transport operations," commented Stine Østnes, Commercial Director of Østnes Helicopters.



"The H125 meets all these requirements, and we are seeing continued strong demand in the Nordic market," she added.



Airbus points out that Østnes has already contributed to the sale of more than 400 new and used helicopters, and that its teams are authorized to provide comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services on its H120, H125, and H130 models.



According to the group, more than 130 H125s are currently in operation in the Nordic countries, mainly on utility and aerial work missions, compared to some 4,300 aircraft currently in service worldwide.