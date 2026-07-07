Airlines: cheaper jet fuel lifts European carriers, what analysts say

Easing fuel prices and a more supportive geopolitical backdrop are improving the outlook for European air travel. In practical terms, the risks hanging over the sector just a few weeks ago are starting to fade, Bernstein and Morgan Stanley say, even as capacity discipline remains a deciding factor in protecting yields.

The crisis scenario feared a few weeks ago appears to be receding, as the Middle East conflict is expected to be addressed at the negotiating table. Underscoring that calm, jet fuel prices have fallen back below $1,000 a ton, sharply reducing the risks to European airlines' profits. Bernstein says carriers are likely to strike a more upbeat tone at their next quarterly reports, as fears of bankruptcies or deep winter capacity cuts have largely ebbed.



Morgan Stanley shares that view and expects a "prudent adjustment" in legacy carriers' supply. OAG scheduling data (Official Airline Guide, one of the leading global providers of air-transport data, editor's note) show traditional airlines cut third-quarter capacity by 1% on average versus forecasts published eight weeks earlier, compared with just 0.2% for low-cost carriers. For the U.S. bank, that capacity discipline is a positive factor for sector profitability.



IAG remains the top favorite

Bernstein expects IAG's second-quarter operating profit to come in 7% above the consensus, driven by strength on transatlantic and Spanish routes, improved costs, and still negative capacity growth on the UK-North America corridor. The price target is raised to 550 pence (vs 480 pence previously).

Morgan Stanley also keeps IAG among its preferred names ("Top Pick"), arguing that slower capacity growth provides additional support for the group.



Ryanair remains the benchmark among low-cost carriers

Bernstein sees Ryanair as the other big winner in the sector and reiterates its "outperform" rating with a €32.5 target. The bank forecasts second-quarter net profit 4% above the consensus and believes improving bookings, helped by easing fuel prices, further strengthens the profile. Its strong balance sheet and high level of fuel hedging remain major competitive advantages.

Morgan Stanley notes, however, that Ryanair is still posting robust capacity growth, close to 9% year on year in the third quarter, while barely trimming its schedule versus previous forecasts.



Air France-KLM: solid prospects, but persistent caution

Bernstein is broadly in line with the consensus on Air France-KLM. The bank highlights resilient long-haul yields, control of non-fuel costs and the quality of the premium offering, but says leverage and investment needs continue to limit the stock's appeal. The price target is raised from €10.2 to €12.40.



Morgan Stanley, for its part, points out that Air France-KLM is showing the strongest capacity growth among the major European carriers, around 3% year on year in the third quarter, mainly thanks to Transavia in France and the Netherlands.



JP Morgan, meanwhile, confirmed this morning its "overweight" rating on the airline's shares, with a price target raised from €15 to €16. The note also flags profit prospects above expectations in the second quarter, with EBIT seen at €408m versus €301m for the consensus.



Lufthansa: operational improvement, but analysts remain cautious

Bernstein says Lufthansa is making progress in its operational turnaround, but believes labor tensions and talks with unions remain a key watch point. The price target is lifted from €7.9 to €10 as fuel-related risks ease.

Morgan Stanley also observes that Lufthansa is the airline that cut third-quarter capacity the most, down 2% versus forecasts published eight weeks earlier. The broker thinks that discipline could nonetheless translate into a shortfall on non-fuel unit costs (CASK ex fuel) versus management targets.



easyJet and Wizz Air remain less compelling

Bernstein says the takeover offer led by Castlelake for easyJet now captures most investor attention, and that quarterly results should have a limited impact on the stock. The target is raised from 450 to 660 pence, slightly below the offer price of 690 pence.



On Wizz Air, Bernstein applauds the group's operating performance, with the ability to absorb very strong capacity growth, but remains concerned about persistent pressure on unit revenues. The price target is raised from 1,200 to 1,400 pence, with a "market perform" rating.



Morgan Stanley also notes that Wizz Air is showing the strongest third-quarter capacity growth among low-cost carriers, well above that of its peers.