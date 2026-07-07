Easing fuel prices and a more favorable geopolitical backdrop are improving the outlook for European air travel. In practical terms, the risks hanging over the sector just a few weeks ago are starting to fade, Bernstein and Morgan Stanley say, even as capacity discipline remains a decisive factor in protecting yields.

The crisis scenario feared a few weeks ago appears to be receding, as the Middle East conflict looks set to be addressed at the negotiating table. Reflecting this calmer backdrop, the price of jet fuel has fallen back under $1,000 a ton, largely reducing the downside risks to earnings for European airlines. According to Bernstein, carriers should strike a more upbeat tone at their next quarterly results, as fears of bankruptcies or steep cuts to winter capacity have largely faded.



Morgan Stanley shares that view and expects a 'cautious adjustment' in supply from legacy airlines. Indeed, based on scheduling data from OAG (Official Airline Guide, one of the world's leading providers of air travel data, ed.), legacy carriers have reduced Q3 capacity by 1% on average versus forecasts published eight weeks earlier, compared with just 0.2% for low-cost airlines. For the US bank, this capacity discipline is a positive driver for sector profitability.



IAG remains the clear favorite

Bernstein expects IAG's second-quarter operating profit to come in 7% above the consensus, driven by strength on transatlantic and Spanish routes, improved costs, and still-negative capacity growth on the UK-North America corridor. The price target is raised to 550 pence (vs 480 pence previously).

Morgan Stanley also keeps IAG among its preferred names ('Top Pick'), arguing that slower capacity growth provides additional support for the group.



Ryanair remains the low-cost benchmark

Bernstein views Ryanair as the other big winner in the sector and reiterates its 'outperform' rating on the stock with a €32.5 TP. The bank forecasts Q2 net profit 4% above the consensus and believes improved bookings, helped by easing fuel prices, further strengthens its profile. Its strong balance sheet and high level of fuel hedging remain major competitive advantages.

Morgan Stanley notes, however, that Ryanair is still posting robust capacity growth, near 9% year on year in Q3, while barely trimming its schedule versus prior forecasts.



Air France-KLM: solid prospects, but lingering caution

Bernstein is broadly in line with the consensus on Air France-KLM. The bank highlights resilient long-haul yields, control of non-fuel costs, and the strength of the premium offering, but believes leverage and investment needs continue to limit the stock's appeal. Analysts raise their target price to €12.40 from €10.2.



Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, points out that Air France-KLM is showing the strongest capacity growth among the major European carriers, around 3% year on year in Q3, mainly thanks to Transavia France and the Netherlands.



Separately, JP Morgan this morning confirmed its ''Overweight"" rating on the airline's shares, with a TP raised to €16 from €15. The note also points to Q2 profit prospects above expectations, with EBIT seen at €408m versus a consensus of €301m.



Lufthansa: operational improvement, but analysts remain wary

Bernstein believes Lufthansa is making progress in its operational turnaround but says labor tensions and talks with unions remain a watch point. The price target is raised to €10 from €7.9 thanks to lower fuel-related risk.

Morgan Stanley also notes that Lufthansa is the airline that has cut third-quarter capacity the most, down 2% versus forecasts published eight weeks earlier. The broker believes this discipline could, however, translate into a shortfall on non-fuel unit costs (CASK ex fuel) versus management targets.



easyJet and Wizz Air remain less compelling

Bernstein believes that the takeover bid led by Castlelake on easyJet is now commanding most investor attention, and that quarterly results should have limited impact on the stock. The target is raised to 660 pence from 450 pence, slightly below the offer price of 690 pence.



On Wizz Air, Bernstein praises the group's operational performance, able to absorb very strong capacity growth, but remains concerned about persistent pressure on unit revenues. The price target is raised to 1,400 pence from 1,200 pence, with a 'market perform' rating.



Morgan Stanley also notes that Wizz Air is posting the strongest third-quarter capacity growth among low-cost airlines, well above that of its peers.