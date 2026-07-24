The global airline trade group IATA has tapped an executive from the World Economic Forum to succeed Willie Walsh.

IATA has announced the appointment of Saadia Zahidi as director general effective November 1, 2026. She becomes the ninth person to lead the association and the first woman to hold the job.



Ms. Zahidi joins IATA after over 20 years at the World Economic Forum (WEF), where she served as a managing director and a member of the executive committee. Willie Walsh will step down on July 31, 2026, and Sandrine Le Borgne, chief financial officer and senior vice president in charge of general services, will serve as interim director general.



Roberto Alvo, chair of IATA's Board of Governors and CEO of LATAM Airlines Group, said Ms. Zahidi's experience will help strengthen the organization's role as a voice for the industry as aviation undergoes technological and geopolitical change.



Saadia Zahidi said she wants to build on IATA's members and partners to boost innovation, resilience and sustainable growth in aviation.