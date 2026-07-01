Airports: When Border Security Starts to Chafe

It is a letter sent to Ursula von der Leyen by European airlines and airports: the new border checks are creating lines of up to five hours, forcing passengers to wait outside and causing some flights to depart... half empty. Fed up, industry groups are asking Brussels for a temporary suspension of these checks.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 07/01/2026 at 06:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, the industry bodies ACI Europe (representing airports in the region), along with Airlines for Europe (A4E) and IATA (representing airlines), asked for the option to suspend checks planned under the EU's entry/exit system.

According to these groups, delays caused by the system are even prompting some British and American tourists to rethink their travel plans for Europe.



At AlphaValue, analysts therefore see a risk for ADP, with a potential decline in spending at Paris-CDG, France's main gateway for passengers arriving from non-EU countries. "American travelers and those from the Middle East account for about 12% of airport retail sales, even though they make up a much smaller share of total traffic. Long lines at the border could deter precisely these passengers, who spend the most in airport shops," the analysts say.



The broker also flags a major risk of a reduction in the number of flights for Fraport. "Its ground-handling business generates only a 2.6% margin and is compensated primarily per transaction (aircraft movement) rather than per passenger. While half-empty planes remain manageable, cancellations would directly reduce revenue. That would weaken a division that management recently presented as one of the company's most resilient pillars," the analysts add.