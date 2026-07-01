It is a letter sent to Ursula von der Leyen by European airlines and airports: the new border checks are creating lines of up to five hours, forcing passengers to wait outside and causing some flights to depart... half empty. Fed up, industry groups are asking Brussels for a temporary suspension of these checks.
In a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, the industry bodies ACI Europe (representing airports in the region), along with Airlines for Europe (A4E) and IATA (representing airlines), asked for the option to suspend checks planned under the EU's entry/exit system. According to these groups, delays caused by the system are even prompting some British and American tourists to rethink their travel plans for Europe.
At AlphaValue, analysts therefore see a risk for ADP, with a potential decline in spending at Paris-CDG, France's main gateway for passengers arriving from non-EU countries. "American travelers and those from the Middle East account for about 12% of airport retail sales, even though they make up a much smaller share of total traffic. Long lines at the border could deter precisely these passengers, who spend the most in airport shops," the analysts say.
The broker also flags a major risk of a reduction in the number of flights for Fraport. "Its ground-handling business generates only a 2.6% margin and is compensated primarily per transaction (aircraft movement) rather than per passenger. While half-empty planes remain manageable, cancellations would directly reduce revenue. That would weaken a division that management recently presented as one of the company's most resilient pillars," the analysts add.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2025, the Group handled more than 107 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 272 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (31.1%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (30.7%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (5.1%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (33.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
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