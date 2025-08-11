AirTAC International Group has delivered a strong top-line performance in Q2 25, reflecting strong demand across markets. Revenue performance underscored operational momentum, and the company has maintained stable growth trends throughout H1. The global pneumatic industry is estimated to grow exponentially through 2033 and AirTAC has significant presence in core markets, thereby supporting sustained volume growth.

Published on 08/11/2025 at 04:20 am EDT - Modified on 08/11/2025 at 06:08 am EDT

AirTAC International Group was founded in 1988, headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan, as a global manufacturer of pneumatic control equipment. The company is involved in designing and producing a comprehensive range of components, ranging from valves, cylinders, air preparation units, fittings, tubing, grippers to linear guides. The company serves automotive, electronics, packaging, environmental protection, textiles, medical devices, and rail transit industries.

AirTAC International Group operates through two segments under Pneumatic components namely: Direct Sales (67.4% of FY 24 revenue) and Distributors (32.6%).

Solid Q2 25 top-line

AirTAC International Group released its Q2 25 results on August 4, 2025, posting a 16% y/y increase in revenue, reaching CNY656.3m, primarily driven by stronger shipment volumes and improved order momentum across pneumatic components. In local currency terms (TWD), revenue rose 7% to TWD2.7bn. For the first half of FY 25, revenue increased by 10% y/y to CNY3.9bn, implying a 9% y/y rise at TWD16.2bn.

Pneumatic industry outlook

The global pneumatic industry has grown exponentially and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, to reach $26.9bn by 2033. This expansion is primarily driven by increasing safety requirements in the food and beverage sector, which generates substantial demand for pneumatic components across diverse applications. These solutions are valued for improving machine safety and performance, offering safe and precise operations using compressed air and energy-efficient automation.

In addition, the widespread adoption of actuator systems and integration with IoT-enabled processes are further boosting product demand and enhancing value. The Asia-Pacific region, with countries such as China and India at the forefront, is expected to dominate the market due to the rapid pace of industrialization followed by Europe and North America witnessing steady adoption in segments including medical devices, automotive manufacturing, and sustainable industrial solutions.

Companies such as AirTAC, distinguished by strong R&D capabilities and comprehensive vertical integration, are well-positioned to increase their market share by leveraging significant presence in core markets like the Asia-Pacific region, thereby supporting sustained volume growth.

Gearing shows significant improvement

AirTAC has posted a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over FY 21-24, reaching TWD30.7bn, driven by robust growth in distributor and direct sales over the period. The company also benefited from the strong demand for industrial automation and extensive adoption of pneumatic control solutions. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 3.2% over the same period, reaching TWD9bn, with a margin of 29.4% in FY 24. Net income increased with a CAGR of 5.8% to TWD7.6bn.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, reaching TWD5.5bn in FY 24 from TWD377m in FY 21. Total debt declined from TWD8.3bn to TWD5.8bn over the same period. Its gearing therefore halved from 2.4x in FY 21 to 1.2x in FY 24.

In comparison, CKD Corporation, a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 3.1% to reach JPY156bn over FY 22-25. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 2.1% to JPY19bn, with margins contracting from 12.6% to 12.2%. Net income increased at 2.5% CAGR over the same period, reaching JPY13.5bn.

Favorable analyst outlook

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered returns of around 1%, better than CKD Corporation’s stock's negative returns of minus 3.4% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of TWD21.1 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.5%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 3.1% over the next three years.

AirTAC is currently trading at a P/E of 20.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of TWD39.3, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 27.4x but higher than the CKD Corporation’s P/E of 12.8x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 15.9x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of TWD9.9bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 22.2x but higher than CKD Corporation (8.5x).

AirTAC is monitored, and largely liked by 19 analysts, with 16 having ‘Buy’ ratings and three having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of TWD1,028.5, implying 27.3% upside potential from its current price.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 10.1% over FY 24-27, reaching TWD40.9bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 12.2% to TWD12.7bn, with margin expanding by 171bp to 31.2%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.2% to TWD10.2bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 12.2% and a net profit CAGR of 11.3% for CKD Corporation.

Overall, AirTAC has demonstrated steady and sustained growth, driven by rising automation demand and a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The company's operational efficiency and vertical integration position it to capitalize on industry-driven needs for automation and energy efficiency. Favorable analyst sentiment and prevailing industry trends further support AirTAC's prospects for continued double-digit growth and long-term value creation.

However, AirTAC remains vulnerable to fluctuations in raw material prices that can directly affect profit margins, as well as to potential slowdowns in industrial activity, currency volatility, and increasing competitive pressures.