In its brief press release, AkzoNobel said the Japanese group's proposal constitutes an 'alternative proposal', as defined in the merger agreement between AkzoNobel and Axalta Coating Systems, which prevents AkzoNobel from entering into any commitment. In addition, the Amsterdam-listed company said this new offer significantly undervalues the targeted business.

As a result, AkzoNobel's management board and supervisory board continue to unanimously recommend the merger of equals between AkzoNobel and Axalta.

By way of reminder, on June 3, Nippon Paint and Sherwin-Williams decided to abandon their plan for a joint acquisition of AkzoNobel. AkzoNobel said the offer price was far from reflecting the company's value and provided insufficient assurances that the transaction would be completed, particularly on the regulatory front.