AkzoNobel confirms it has received offers from Nippon Paint Holdings

The company said it has taken note of recent comments in the media and confirms receipt of several conditional, non-binding proposals from Nippon Paint Holdings regarding the potential acquisition of its Decorative Paints business, based on an enterprise value of €7.5bn.

In its brief press release, AkzoNobel said the Japanese group's proposal constitutes an 'alternative proposal', as defined in the merger agreement between AkzoNobel and Axalta Coating Systems, which prevents AkzoNobel from entering into any commitment. In addition, the Amsterdam-listed company said this new offer significantly undervalues the targeted business.



As a result, AkzoNobel's management board and supervisory board continue to unanimously recommend the merger of equals between AkzoNobel and Axalta.



By way of reminder, on June 3, Nippon Paint and Sherwin-Williams decided to abandon their plan for a joint acquisition of AkzoNobel. AkzoNobel said the offer price was far from reflecting the company's value and provided insufficient assurances that the transaction would be completed, particularly on the regulatory front.