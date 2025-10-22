AkzoNobel fell 5% in Amsterdam, penalized following a downward revision of its annual target by the chemical group's management when it published its Q3 results.



Subject to ongoing market uncertainties and adjusted for exchange rates at the end of the past quarter, it forecasts adjusted EBITDA of around €1.48bn for FY 2025, down from 'more than €1.48bn'.



For Q3 2025, the Dutch paints and coatings group posted adjusted EPS from continuing operations of €1.01, compared with €1.14 a year earlier.



AkzoNobel's adjusted EBITDA declined by 2% to €385m, although its margin improved by 0.3 point to 15.1% thanks to efficiency measures, with sales down 5% to €2.55bn.



The latter was impacted by favorable currency effects, with sales growing 1% organically, thanks to positive price and mix effects that more than offset a decline in volumes.