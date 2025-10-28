On Monday, Albemarle announced the sale of a 51% majority stake in Ketjen, its refining catalysts division, to the investment fund KPS Capital Partners, as well as the sale of its 50% stake in the Eurecat joint venture to the French group Axens SA. The transactions are valued at approximately $660m. The American chemical group, one of the world's leading lithium producers, plans to use the proceeds to reduce its debt and strengthen its financial position amid a sharp decline in lithium prices.

This transaction is part of a strategy to refocus on Albemarle's strategic businesses, namely lithium and bromine. The company, whose results were affected in 2025 by the decline in the battery market, is seeking to streamline its portfolio and improve its cash generation. Upon completion of the transactions, expected in H1 2026, Albemarle will retain 49% of Ketjen and its Performance Catalyst Solutions division, which includes the PCS plant in Pasadena, Texas.

KPS Capital Partners, which manages more than $19bn in assets, plans to support Ketjen's international development and improve its profitability. This transaction marks a new step in Albemarle's reorganization, which aims to focus on the most promising segments of the energy transition while strengthening its balance sheet.