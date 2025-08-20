Alcon announced on Wednesday that it had reduced its revenue and operating margin targets for FY 2025 after reporting Q2 results that fell short of expectations.



The Swiss group, which specializes in ophthalmic products and contact lenses, said this morning that it now expects revenue of $10.3bn to $10.5bn for this year, representing growth of between 4% and 5%, rather than $10.4bn to $10.5bn, representing growth of 6% to 7%.



The core operating margin is expected to be between 19.5% and 20.5%, compared with the initial forecast of 20%-21%.



"These new indications mean that analysts will have to revise their sales estimates downwards by around 1% and their core operating profit forecast by around 3%," commented the UBS teams.



For the second quarter, the world leader in eye care reported revenue of $2.60bn, up 4% on a reported basis and 3% at constant exchange rates, a performance slightly below the consensus estimate of $2.63bn.



Its operating margin fell to 19.1% from 19.8% a year earlier.



The group, which recently announced the acquisition of US company STAAR Surgical to strengthen its position in myopia surgery, reported $681 million in free cash flow for the first half of the year and redistributed some $287m to its shareholders.



"Alcon ended the second quarter with strong momentum, despite a relatively weak surgical market in the first half of the year," said David J. Endicott, CEO.



Following this announcement, Alcon shares fell 8.8% on Wednesday on the Zurich Stock Exchange, by far the biggest faller in the SMI index.





