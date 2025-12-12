Aramis Group has announced the appointment of Alejandro Garcia Mella as Chief Executive Officer of Clicars, the Spanish subsidiary of the online used car sales group. He succeeds José Carlos del Valle, who is moving on to a new professional venture.

Alejandro Garcia Mella brings over 20 years of experience in the automotive and e-commerce sectors. Since March 2025, he has served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), supporting all of the group's commercial and marketing initiatives.

In his new role, he will be tasked with driving the continued development of Clicars and accelerating the transition to Aramis Group's operational system, as outlined during the Capital Markets Day in November 2024.