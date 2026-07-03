Iran wants to present itself as the winner of the conflict with the United States.

On Saturday, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its independence. The same day, Ali Khamenei's funeral will begin in Iran.

For six days, the Islamic Republic will move to the rhythm of the largest state funeral in its history. The ceremonies will take place in five cities in Iran and Iraq. Ali Khamenei will be buried on July 9 in the holy city of Mashhad (northeast), where he was born.

Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader since 1989, was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli offensive, on February 28.

Between 15 and 20 million people are expected to attend the ceremonies in Tehran. A capital that will be "completely shut down and on holiday" for three days, according to the authorities.

"I invite all the Iranian people (...) to write a glorious page in the history of Islamic Iran with your presence," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, head of the Iranian negotiating team and speaker of parliament, said yesterday in a statement. "Iran (...) is preparing to live through one of the most defining moments in its history."

The expected turnout should far exceed what was seen at the funeral of President Ebrahim Raïssi, who died in 2024 in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran, or of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, killed in Baghdad in January 2020 in a drone strike ordered by Donald Trump. It should even be larger than the funeral of Ayatollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, in 1989.

According to Iran's foreign minister, representatives from 100 countries will also make the trip.

A strengthened regime?

This funeral will give Iran an opportunity to stage the unity of the Iranian nation and re-legitimize the regime.

For Iranians, the very fact of having withstood four months of US-Israeli strikes is a victory. And even if Iran has been militarily weakened, it has shown it can still retain a very strong capacity for disruption, vis-a-vis its neighbors and the global economy.

Iran has also tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war, navigation was free in these international waters. Now, Iran is exerting a form of control over ship transits and is pushing for the introduction of a toll. The United States is firmly opposed but, according to Bloomberg, several European countries believe transit fees are "inevitable."

But even without that toll, Iranians could still restore their financial health. Iran hopes to negotiate both the lifting of sanctions and the unfreezing of its assets held abroad. Already, the US Treasury has lifted sanctions on Iranian petroleum products for a period of 60 days.

Bürgenstock (Switzerland), June 21, 2026.

The regime therefore appears to be emerging from the war strengthened. But it is likely too early to draw definitive conclusions on that score. Because while the Islamic Republic has withstood external pressure, its internal footing remains uncertain.

Six months ago, the regime was brutally cracking down on protest movements. Iranians have likely not forgotten the tens of thousands of victims of that repression. Moreover, it is unclear what condition the security apparatus is in today, after four months of US-Israeli bombardment.

The only French-language journalist to have covered the war from Tehran, Siavosh Ghazi, a correspondent for RFI and France 24, also notes a shift in social mores and a degree of social loosening. In his book, War diary: 40 days in Tehran under the bombings, he describes women who are "much less veiled" in the streets, sometimes on scooters or motorcycles, and more Western dress, in Tehran as well as in the provinces.

In this context, Ali Khamenei's funeral takes on a dimension that goes well beyond a simple national tribute. It is a pivotal moment for the authorities, called on to demonstrate their ability to ensure continuity of the state and to manage the succession of the Supreme Leader.

The big unknown in this sequence is the presence of Mojtaba Khamenei. He was injured in the strikes that killed his father and has not appeared in public since. This would likely be the ideal moment for his first outing as Supreme Leader. Iran could thus stage the transition of power.

The head of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Ahmad Vahidi, for his part made his first appearance since late February. Images broadcast Friday by Iranian media show him paying his respects before Ali Khamenei's body.