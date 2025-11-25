Chinese group Alibaba has reported better-than-expected Q2 results, driven by the expansion of its cloud business supported by strong demand for artificial intelligence. Overall revenue rose by 5% y-o-y to 247.8bn yuan (about €30.3bn), above expectations of 242.65bn yuan. The cloud division was the main engine of this performance, with revenue up 34% to 39.8bn yuan, boosted by surging sales of AI-related products.

Eddie Wu, the group's chief executive officer, said demand was outstripping current server deployment capacity. Alibaba has already invested 120bn yuan in its AI infrastructure in a year and could revise upwards its initial three-year budget of 380bn yuan. The Qwen app, based on the group's proprietary models, surpassed 10 million downloads in its first week after public launch, consolidating Alibaba's position as a major AI player in China.

At the same time, the group's overall profitability has fallen sharply, with EBITDA down 78% to 9.1bn yuan, weighed down by investments in the quick commerce segment. Nevertheless, this activity is growing rapidly, with revenue up 60% compared with 12% in the previous quarter. Domestic online commerce as a whole recorded growth of 16%, and Alibaba now regards quick commerce as a strategic pillar, with a target of 1 trillion yuan in business volume within three years.