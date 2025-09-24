Alibaba Group announces the launch of its first data centers in Brazil, France, and the Netherlands, followed by other openings planned in Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Dubai in 2026. Regional service centers will be set up in Indonesia and Germany.
This strategy responds to the growing demand for cloud and AI solutions. Alibaba Cloud is also launching the AI Catalyst Program, offering free cloud credits and access to its Model Studio platform to support AI startups.
The group says that several of its partnerships already illustrate this dynamic: AstraZeneca for pharmacovigilance in China, Shiseido for cybersecurity, GladCube for digital marketing in Japan, and FLUX for a Japanese language model specializing in finance. Turbo AI also leverages its infrastructure to optimize the deployment of AI solutions.
Alibaba Cloud accelerates its global expansion in AI
Published on 09/24/2025 at 07:38 am EDT
