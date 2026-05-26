Even with bulletproof balance sheets and a captive digital audience, Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited is trading at a discount as investors lose faith in its growth plans.

Published on 05/26/2026 at 05:18 am EDT - Modified on 05/26/2026 at 05:50 am EDT

The consumer story in China has officially hit a brick wall. Anyone pretending otherwise is either in denial or ignoring National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. Total retail sales growth crawled at 1.9% y/y for the first four months of 2026.

However, the healthcare sector presents a unique paradox to this broader retail slowdown.

The market is huge and still growing: total healthcare spend is already above USD 1 trillion in FY 26. At the same time, demand is clearly shifting online. China’s online medical service users hit 393 million by mid-2025, which is about 35% of all internet users and a jump from 365 million in June 2024.

On the surface, consumers are spending more: per-capita healthcare spending reached CNY 2,573 in 2025, up from CNY 2,547 in 2024. What’s changing is how people spend.

For companies like Alibaba Health, that’s a tricky mix: demand is there, but it’s not the kind that easily lifts margins. The only reason Alibaba Health managed to eke out a top-line revenue gain is because consumer wallets are pivoting strictly toward mandatory prescriptions.

Sales on a slow grind

Alibaba Health had a good year on paper but once you look closer, it’s not quite as clean as it looks. Revenue reached CNY 34.3bn for FY 26, a 12% y/y increase compared to CNY 30.6bn in FY 25.

Net profit jumped 35.2% y/y to CNY 1.9bn, up from CNY 1.4bn recorded in the previous fiscal year. Management says that revenue ticked up because they kept pulling in more users, products, and transactions, while profits grew faster just because they’re running the business more efficiently.

Total financial debt was zero in both fiscal years, insulating the operation from macroeconomic interest rate exposure. Total cash and cash equivalents nearly doubled, finishing the year at CNY 5.4bn, up from CNY 2.2bn the year before.

Alibaba Health has cracked operational efficiency but lost its strategic ambition. Indeed, management needs to catch up.

Living on hope

The stock has dropped 13.4% over the last year, sitting at a glum CNY 3.3, still way below its 52-week high of CNY 6.9, which means that the market has already halved its expectations. This selloff has dragged the company's market cap down to CNY 53.9bn (USD 7.9bn).

11 out of 16 analysts covering the stock say buy it, while the other five are on hold, with an average target price of CNY 5.1. That sets up huge upside potential of 51.5% from its current price. The stock is currently caught in a valuation trap: while fundamentally undervalued, it’s just waiting for a spark to actually get moving again.

Parent trap

Besides the balance sheet, Alibaba Health's biggest headache is the constant threat of Beijing changing rules of the game overnight. Because they operate in China's highly sensitive healthcare sector, any regulatory tweak regarding online drug sales or data privacy could instantly freeze their digital platform.

In addition, the company is completely dependent on Alibaba Group’s ecosystem for traffic, meaning that any reputational damage to the parent company would immediately hurt it.

Finally, tech heavyweights such as Meituan and JD Health are aggressively weaponizing their own logistics networks, threatening to turn Alibaba Health’s online pharmacy into a low-margin commodity business if they cannot differentiate themselves.