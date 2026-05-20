Aliko Scientific secures contract in Italy

Aliko Scientific has won a major five-year public tender issued by the Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Federico II in Italy. The total potential value of the contract is approximately 620,000 euros over five years.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/20/2026 at 02:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The former Ikonisys, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hospitex, will be responsible for providing diagnostic systems and liquid cytology reagents for a cytopathology and predictive molecular pathology program within the department of hematological diseases, pathological anatomy, and rheumatic diseases.



Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Aliko Scientific, commented: 'This award represents another significant milestone in the execution of our long-term strategy focused on recurring revenue, the expansion of our installed base, and exceptional pathology solutions. We believe that the increasing adoption of service-based diagnostic models in healthcare facilities supports sustainable long-term growth opportunities for the group'.



The tender includes the supply of diagnostic instruments; liquid-based cytology consumables and reagents; technical assistance and all-risk maintenance services; and long-term operational support under a recurring service model. The awarded contract has a base value of approximately 440,000 EUR excluding VAT over a 60-month period, with additional extension mechanisms and options that could increase the total contract value to approximately 620,000 EUR.