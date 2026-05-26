Aliko Scientific signs agreement with BioBrasil

The two companies have decided to create a joint venture dedicated to the production of FISH (fluorescence in situ hybridization) probes in Brazil.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/26/2026 at 02:34 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

For Aliko Scientific, formerly Ikonisys, this agreement represents a major strategic milestone in its international expansion within the molecular diagnostics and genomic technology sectors. The planned vertical integration of proprietary FISH probe production ensures the scalability and commercial attractiveness of Aliko Scientific's integrated business model, which is based on the combined placement of diagnostic instruments and associated consumables.



In detail, the new entity will be 51% owned by Aliko Scientific Brasil Ltda and 49% by BioBrasil. The joint venture will focus on the development and industrial manufacturing of these probes for the global diagnostic and research markets.



The initial operational phase is expected to leverage BioBrasil's existing production infrastructure, technical expertise, and regulatory certifications, allowing for accelerated commissioning and faster market entry. Following the initial commercialization phase, the parties may transfer production activities to a dedicated independent facility.



BioBrasil will hold an option for distribution rights in Brazil and Mercosur countries, while Aliko Scientific will retain exclusive international distribution rights outside of Brazil.