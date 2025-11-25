Has the excellent Canadian chain of fuel stations and convenience stores reached the peak of its expansion?

That is what the market now reasonably fears after an eighth consecutive half-year of flat revenue and operating profit.

The share has been treading water for two years now, notably because of heavy selling pressure linked to the divestment by the Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, the group's second-largest shareholder after Alain Bouchard, which has sold one-fifth of its stake.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is going through this period of stagnation even as it has continued to string together acquisitions, including the particularly notable purchase of 2,175 TotalEnergies stations in Northern Europe for €3.4bn; and, earlier this year, of 270 GetGo stations in the United States for $1.6bn.

The truly transformative external-growth deal would of course have been the acquisition of 7-Eleven - a $46bn transaction, doubtless demanding in financing terms - which ultimately failed to materialize.

This is the second mega-deal attempted by the Canadian group as part of its global expansion strategy to fall through. In 2021, as we remember, its offer to buy Carrefour at twenty euros per share also hit a dead end.

The group's appetite ? it still generates the bulk of its profits in the United States ? therefore remains keen. But lacking the means to fulfil its external-growth ambitions, it is going all out on share buybacks; its capital is now divided among a number of shares that has shrunk by one-sixth in five years.

Moreover, this is not the first such period of stagnation Alimentation Couche-Tard has experienced. It went through a very similar one between 2013 and 2017. Given its omnipresence in North America, however, it is clearly destined to look further afield, out on the open seas, despite its first two aborted attempts.

The group's market capitalization is currently hovering around seventeen times the free cash flow it generated last year. That is well below the average of the past ten years, which was closer to twenty-five times free cash flow.