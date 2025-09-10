The Danish pharmaceutical group has played its cards by announcing a vast cost-cutting plan and further lowering its forecasts. Nevertheless, the stock is up this morning in Copenhagen. What's going on?.

The manufacturer of the diabetes and weight loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic is set to lay off 9,000 of its 78,000 workforce, over half of whom are based in Denmark. Such a decision was expected, as when he arrived last month, the new CEO, Mike Doustdar, hinted at his desire to be more disciplined and cautious about spending and to promote a culture focused on performance and quick decision-making.

What is the reasoning behind these decisions?

Sometimes, in difficult contexts such as that which the Danish group has been experiencing for the past year (the stock is down 70% since its peaks in the summer of 2024), certain radical decisions can paradoxically serve as a relief. They reflect a clear desire from management to regain control of events and restore confidence. This can be achieved through measures that favor shareholders. The term "share buybacks" is generally well accepted. It can also involve structural savings: layoffs, spending cuts or resource redeployment. These signals show that management is addressing fundamental issues and trying to reshape the company's profile to give it new momentum.

The third reduction of annual targets can also be interpreted in this light. Of course, on the surface this seems like bad news, as operating profit growth is now only expected between 4% and 10% at constant exchange rates, compared with a previous range of 10% to 16%. However, this should be seen as a way for Novo Nordisk to relieve some of the pressure, as many investors doubted its ability to achieve its targets given its lag behind its main competitor Eli Lilly, the disappointing results of the anti-obesity drug CagriSema, and difficulties with regulations and patents.

Finally, a reducion of targets is generally better received when it is not the first of the year, when it comes after a long period of correction, with the stock at its lowest level in three years, and a valuation close to its historic lows, than when it occurs in the midst of euphoria and in the face of excessive expectations. The stockmarket relies heavily on the ability to tell a credible story (storytelling), which must be mastered in order to regain confidence even when the situation deteriorates.