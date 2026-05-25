Following the release of quarterly results from Switzerland's Compagnie Financière Richemont on Friday, and Chanel last week, Oddo BHF has published a luxury goods sector report.

Analysts began by highlighting that Richemont, the world's second-largest luxury group, delivered a robust performance over Q1. Oddo BHF pointed to "impressive growth" of 13% at constant exchange rates between January and March, with a special mention for the Jewelry division (+16%).



Analysts identified two key takeaways for the broader sector from the Swiss group's release.



First, overall sector growth resisted at +3% y-o-y at constant exchange rates, matching the pace seen in Q4. Geographically, the Americas grew by an average of about 10%, while Asia as a whole rose by around 5% - a respectable performance considering that the situation in the Middle East likely was exmected to drag 100bp over the quarter.



Secondly, Oddo BHF noted a persistent divergence between jewelry and traditional "soft luxury". The growth rate in jewelry continues to outperform the rest of the sector in regions where luxury spending is rising sharply. Conversely, the recovery in soft luxury appears particularly sluggish following a 2-year slowdown.



Focus on Chanel



In its comments, Oddo BHF also examined Chanel's FY 2025 results. For 2025 growth of 1.8% (at constant exchange rates) suggests that the brand is catching up with the sector after underperforming the year before. Analysts say that the Rue Cambon-based house has definitively regained its momentum and is set to compete fiercely for the VIP luxury clientele driving industry growth, particularly in the US. Oddo BHF says that this is bad news for direct competitors such as Dior, Hermès, Saint Laurent and Prada.