Allegion is a Dublin-headquartered security products company spun out of Ingersoll Rand in 2013, built around a portfolio of category-defining brands - Schlage, Von Duprin, CISA, SimonsVoss - that together cover everything from mechanical locks and exit devices to cloud-based access control. With $4.1 billion in 2025 revenue split across Americas and International segments, the company sits at the center of a long-cycle shift from mechanical to electronic access solutions. Let's take a closer look.

Allegion operates at the heart of the global access control and security hardware market. The Americas total addressable market alone is estimated by the company at approximately $20 billion, inclusive of roughly $3 billion in residential applications, spanning product categories from electronic locks and readers to hollow metal doors, exit devices, and increasingly cloud-based access management software. The global security and access control market has benefited from three compounding forces: the long-term substitution of mechanical solutions by electronic and connected alternatives, heightened institutional demand for perimeter-to-classroom safety particularly in K-12 and higher education environments, and the rapid expansion of multifamily housing that increasingly requires managed access solutions to attract and retain tenants.

Near-term pressure comes from tariffs: Mexican Peso transactional FX exposure under Allegion's IMMEX manufacturing program contributed roughly $3 million in Q1 2026 PPII headwinds. Competitive intensity across the fragmented locks and electronic hardware landscape — where players including ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba, and Allegion compete for specification wins at the architectural design stage — keeps pricing discipline a continuous priority.

Allegion operates through two geographic segments. Americas — 80% non-residential, 20% residential — generated $809.9 million in Q1 2026 (+6.9%), with institutional verticals (K-12, healthcare, higher education) representing 50–60% of that non-residential mix and commercial another 30–35%. International reached $223.7 million (+21.5%), where organic revenue actually declined 5.3%, with the reported growth entirely driven by acquisitions (+15.9%) and currency (+10.9%). The segment's product mix sits at roughly 60% mechanical and 40% electronics and software - a more advanced mix than Americas - but an ERP implementation disrupted mechanical production in Q1, compressing adjusted OI margin to 8.0% from 10.2% a year prior.

Allegion's Americas TAM sits at roughly $20 billion, split across five product categories. In exits, closers, and automatic doors - a $5 billion consolidated market - Allegion already dominates through Von Duprin and LCN. There is the $7 billion combined TAM in electronics and locks, while hollow metal, technical glass, and accessories add another $5 billion in fragmented markets where DCI Hollow Metal on Demand and recent bolt-ons are building share. Allegion is one of the only players with a product at every point on the door opening - e-lock, reader, panic bar, closer, frame, threshold.

From 2023 to 2025, Allegion's net sales grew from $3,651 million to $4,067 million, EBITDA from $859 million to $1,008 million (margin expanding from 23.5% to 24.8%), and net income from $540 million to $644 million (net margin stable at ~15.8%). FCF reached $686 million in 2025, with FCF conversion above 100% of net income. ROA held around 13% throughout, while ROE — though declining from 60.6% in 2023 toward 36.1%. EPS grew from $5.34 to $7.44 over the same window. Consensus puts net sales at $4,794 million by 2028, EBITDA at $1,244 million (25.9% margin), net income at $855 million (17.8% margin), and FCF at $854 million.

Regarding risk, tariff exposure is the most live variable — 20-25% of COGS from Mexico with management betting on pricing neutralization that hasn't been stress-tested against a reinflation scenario. Construction cycle sensitivity and a rate-dependent residential end market sit underneath that, largely unhedgeable. $2B in debt and $1.9B in goodwill from an active M&A program leaves the balance sheet exposed if deal underperformance and a macro turn arrive together.

Allegion is a full-door-opening compounder mid-cycle through a mechanical-to-electronic transition that still has years of runway — $20B Americas TAM, 50-60% institutional non-residential exposure that doesn't move with housing, and FCF conversion above 100%. The group benefits from electronics mix expansion, and International recovering once the ERP disruption clears.