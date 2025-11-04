Allegion plc's Q3 25 results reflect strong underlying momentum, with revenue growth fueled by effective pricing strategies, increased sales volumes across segments, and meaningful contributions from recent acquisitions. Allegion has further differentiated its security solutions platform with the strategic acquisition of UAP, expanding its residential hardware lineup.

Allegion, which was founded in 2013 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global leader in the security and access industry. The company is a global leader in security and access products, including mechanical and electronic locks, door closers and access control systems. Key brands include Schlage, Von Duprin, and Kryptonite. It operates through Allegion Americas and Allegion International.

On August 4, 2025, Allegion announced the acquisition of UAP Global Limited, a UK-based security products provider. This acquisition adds over 200 patents, trademarks, and designs to Allegion International, bolstering its presence in the UK and its non-residential portfolio. It enhances joint customer solutions, adds specialized mechanical products, strengthens market access through shared sales channels and supports faster growth.

Robust long-term financials

Allegion has posted a revenue CAGR of 9.6% over FY 21-24, reaching $3.8bn, driven by strategic acquisitions and strong demand in Americas. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 13.5%, reaching $792.0m, with margins expanding from 18.9% to 21.0%.

Over FY 21-24, FCF reached $529m from $412m, supported by robust CFO growth, rising from $489m to $675m. This led to a rise in cash and cash equivalents from $398m to $504m. Its gearing ratio declined from 201.3% to 143.3%.

Over Q3 25, Allegion delivered double-digit revenue growth, driven by higher pricing, increased sales volumes across its core segments, and contributions from recent acquisitions. However, operating margins contracted by 40bp, due to increased costs.



In comparison, ADT Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 5.2% to $4.9bn over FY 21-24. EBIT grew at a CAGR of 193.1% to $1.2bn, with margins expanding from 1.0% to 25.2%.

Valuation strengthening prospects

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 17.8%. In comparison, ADT's stock delivered 21.2% returns over the same period.



Allegion is currently trading at a P/E of 21.8x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $7.6, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 20.1x and that of ADT (P/E of 11.7x). Regarding its EV/EBIT multiple, the company is currently trading at 16.7x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of $947.7m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 16.0x and that of ADT (10.9x).

Allegion is monitored by 12 analysts, with three having 'Buy' ratings and nine having 'Hold' ratings, with an average target price of USD 182.5, implying 9.1% upside potential from its current price.



These views are further supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 6.4% over FY 24-27, reaching $4.5bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect an EBIT CAGR of 8.5% to $1.1bn, with margins expanding by 140bp to 24.2%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9.3% to $780.9m. Likewise, for ADT, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 7.4% and a net profit CAGR of 18.3%.

Overall, Allegion has demonstrated consistent operational excellence and a strong track record of portfolio expansion, underpinned by revenue growth driven by strategic acquisitions and market leadership in security solutions. Allegion's outlook remains favorable amidst ongoing investments in innovation, integration, and channel expansion. However, it may face risks related to market competition, cybersecurity threats, and global economic instability, which could impact its growth and profitability.