Allianz Global Investors GmbH, acting on behalf of funds and clients, has notified the AMF that it fell below the 5% thresholds of both the share capital and voting rights in Coface on November 20, following a sale of shares on the market.

The investment management subsidiary of Allianz specified that, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds, it now holds 7,477,188 Coface shares, representing the same number of voting rights. This corresponds to 4.98% of the credit insurance company's share capital and voting rights.