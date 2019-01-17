Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

allpago : Launches Seamless Local Payments in Chile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 11:47am EST

allpago, the leading payment service provider (PSP) in Latin America, today announced that it has expanded its coverage to Chile, enabling merchants and institutional payment providers around the world to transact in real time with Chilean customers using all local cards and a wide range of alternative payment methods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005581/en/

Philipp Bock, founder & CEO of allpago (Photo: Business Wire)

Philipp Bock, founder & CEO of allpago (Photo: Business Wire)

allpago is the first PSP to offer a seamless, real-time payment processing service for one-click and recurring transactions in Chile since the country’s Central Bank introduced regulation for alternative payment facilitators in 2017. Organizations using allpago’s platform in Chile are expected to achieve a 53% increase in authorization rates and revenues from initial payments made by people in the country and a 23% boost in revenue from recurring transactions.

allpago’s state-of-the-art technology provides all relevant payment methods alongside industry-leading levels of security and integrated risk management systems to help merchants of all sizes and locations improve conversion rates, boost revenues and run compliant e-commerce operations across Latin America.

allpago’s end-to-end service provides two-factor payment authentication - including pre-authorization and capture - as well as a dynamic descriptor to reduce chargebacks by enabling merchants to provide precise payment details on credit card and bank statements.

Chile is the fifth country in Latin America to be covered by allpago’s payment platform, following Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia. allpago users can now transact with more than 90% of Latin America's 150 million online shoppers through a single platform and API.

Philipp Bock, founder & CEO of allpago, comments: "We are delighted to expand into Chile. Launching our service here enables merchants and institutional payment providers around the world to transact seamlessly and in real time with Chilean customers using all local cards and other preferred payment methods. Conversion and acceptance rates increase dramatically when merchants start offering local payments and a seamless payment experience."

ENDS

About allpago
allpago (www.allpago.com) is the leading payment service provider for Latin America, enabling e-commerce merchants and payment providers to accept all relevant local payment methods through a single platform and API covering more than 90% of the market. allpago’s technology and regulatory knowledge are trusted by merchants including Adobe, BMW, McAfee, Microsoft, Nintendo, Salesforce, Symantec and institutional payment providers including ACI, Wirecard and Zuora to maximize conversion rates and ensure compliant payment operations in Latin America.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:12pHusky scraps bid for oil rival MEG Energy, citing Alberta output cuts
RE
05:09pOPEC sees oil market not yet out of woods, tries to avoid new glut
RE
05:09pINCUMBENT INSURERS AND INSURTECH, PART 1 : Partners in Time
PU
05:09pBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:09pIHS MARKIT : and AcadiaSoft to Deliver Integrated Solution Suite for Initial Margin Management
BU
05:08pBIOVENTIX : s) in Company
PR
05:07pNISSAN MOTOR : to cut up to 700 contract workers in Mississippi
AQ
05:06pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Sheldon van der Linde completes 2019 BMW DTM driver line-up as the first South African in the DTM.
AQ
05:06pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of First Data Corporation (FDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FDC Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:04pPRESS RELEASE : Q1 2018-2019 turnover
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SAGE GROUP PLC : SAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
2VOESTALPINE AG : VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 January 2019
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Shares Slide on Profit Warning
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
5TALLINNA VESI : TALLINNA VESI : will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results of the fourt..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.