allpago : Launches Seamless Local Payments in Chile

allpago,
the leading payment service provider (PSP) in Latin America, today
announced that it has expanded its coverage to Chile, enabling merchants
and institutional payment providers around the world to transact in real
time with Chilean customers using all local cards and a wide range of
alternative payment methods.
Philipp Bock, founder & CEO of allpago (Photo: Business Wire)
allpago is the first PSP to offer a seamless, real-time payment
processing service for one-click and recurring transactions in Chile
since the country’s Central Bank introduced regulation for alternative
payment facilitators in 2017. Organizations using allpago’s platform in
Chile are expected to achieve a 53% increase in authorization rates and
revenues from initial payments made by people in the country and a 23%
boost in revenue from recurring transactions.
allpago’s state-of-the-art technology provides all relevant payment
methods alongside industry-leading levels of security and integrated
risk management systems to help merchants of all sizes and locations
improve conversion rates, boost revenues and run compliant e-commerce
operations across Latin America.
allpago’s end-to-end service provides two-factor payment authentication
- including pre-authorization and capture - as well as a dynamic
descriptor to reduce chargebacks by enabling merchants to provide
precise payment details on credit card and bank statements.
Chile is the fifth country in Latin America to be covered by allpago’s
payment platform, following Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia.
allpago users can now transact with more than 90% of Latin America's 150
million online shoppers through a single platform and API.
Philipp Bock, founder & CEO of allpago, comments: "We are
delighted to expand into Chile. Launching our service here enables
merchants and institutional payment providers around the world to
transact seamlessly and in real time with Chilean customers using all
local cards and other preferred payment methods. Conversion and
acceptance rates increase dramatically when merchants start offering
local payments and a seamless payment experience."
About allpago
allpago (www.allpago.com)
is the leading payment service provider for Latin America, enabling
e-commerce merchants and payment providers to accept all relevant local
payment methods through a single platform and API covering more than 90%
of the market. allpago’s technology and regulatory knowledge are
trusted by merchants including Adobe, BMW, McAfee, Microsoft, Nintendo,
Salesforce, Symantec and institutional payment providers including ACI,
Wirecard and Zuora to maximize conversion rates and ensure compliant
payment operations in Latin America.
