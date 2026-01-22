The annual results of the US auto-loan specialist were keenly awaited by investors looking to take the temperature of a sector recently rattled by the failures of several rival credit institutions.

At Ally, loan volumes hit a record in 2025, although the average rate fell to 9.8%, from 10.4% last year. Some 43% of borrowers are classified as ‘prime', 1-point under the 44% last year. Lower policy rates and an environment that remains highly competitive in the sector explain the shift.

However, the rate backdrop cuts both ways. Ally, which is collecting a record level of deposits - $143.5bn - for the 17th consecutive year, is saving $1bn on its interest expense.

As a result, its net interest margin rose from $5.39bn in 2024 to $5.68bn in 2025, returning to growth after two years of contraction.

The group has also sold its credit-card operations and ended its mortgage-lending business. The assets put up for sale - ‘repositioned' - explain the jump in adjusted profit this year. Meanwhile, Insurance operations, continue to grow, with $1.5bn in premiums collected.

Notably, in a period of stress for the sector, provisions for bad loans are at their lowest in three years, with $1.5bn set aside, versus $2.2bn in 2024 and $2bn in 2023.

In valuation terms, investors have long shown a degree of caution toward Ally, historically valued at an average of 0.8x its tangible equity.

Following the failures of certain competitors, that multiple has risen to reach 1x tangible equity.

Ally has leveraged its leading position to send encouraging signals to the market, notably by refocusing its balance sheet on its core, traditional businesses.

That said, the group's low valuation is entirely justified: profitability has declined, credit quality has generally deteriorated, and tangible book value per share has been flat for five years.